Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated.
Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October.
He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor.
Hull was sentenced last week to a minimum of three days in jail and an outpatient treatment program.
