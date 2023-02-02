Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated.

Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October.

He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor.

Hull was sentenced last week to a minimum of three days in jail and an outpatient treatment program.

