Grants offered for clean diesel, alternative fuel engine replacement projects

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is offering competitive grants for clean diesel and alternative fuel engine and equipment replacement projects.

The grants, part of the Michigan Clean Diesel Program, total $375,960. They target efforts to replace diesel equipment, vehicles, and engines with zero tailpipe emission, hybrid or alternative fuel vehicles, engines, or equipment, according to EGLE.

Private businesses, farms, cities, townships, villages, county government agencies, public school districts, private schools, public transit agencies, port authorities, metropolitan planning organizations, and nonprofit organizations are all eligible to apply.

Projects must fall into one of three categories:

Agricultural Irrigation Pump Diesel Engine Replacement with Electric Equipment: Diesel engine must be replaced with an electric motor, or if the engine powers a generator that runs a submersible pump, by directly connecting the submersible pump to the electric grid. Funding may cover up to 60 percent of the cost of the electric motor, installation, and/or required electrical infrastructure (including electric line extension).

Vehicle Replacement: Funding may cover up to 35 percent of the cost of eligible vehicles that meet the California Air Resource Board’s optional low oxides of nitrogen standards, and up to 45 percent of the cost of an all-electric vehicle replacement. Eligible drayage vehicle replacement may be funded up to 50 percent.

Engine Replacement: Funding includes, but is not limited to, replacing diesel engines with an engine certified for use with an alternative fuel (e.g., compressed natural gas or propane), or a zero-tailpipe emissions power source (grid battery or fuel cell). Funding for engine replacement may cover up to 40 percent for alternative fuel engines; 50 percent for low-nitrogen oxide and up to 60 percent for replacement with zero-emission engines.

Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2023 at 5 p.m. The projects must be completed by Aug. 31, 2023. Visit the Michigan Clean Diesel Program website to download the application.

The state and federal governments are funding the grants.

