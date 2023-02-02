Judge Vacancy for the 10th Circuit Court

SAGINAW Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to fill a vacancy in Saginaw County’s 10th Circuit Court as Judge Janet M. Boes will soon be leaving her seat.

To be considered for the role any applicant must be a State Bar of Michigan member, meet all legal qualifications for the position, and live in the judicial district.

The Michigan Constitution requires the governor to appoint all successors for any vacant judge’s seat.

Judicial appointment questionnaire, writing samples, resume, and supplemental documents must be submitted using the online portal at www.michigan.gov/appointments and received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13th, 2023.

Additional letters of recommendation can still be submitted after your initial submission to judicialappointments@michigan.gov. If you have any questions about the judicial appointments process, please send your questions to judicialappointments@michigan.gov.

