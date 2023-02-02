Michigan Reconnect Program brings out people’s potential

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan.

Gilchrist traveled to Delta College to celebrate the two year anniversary of the Michigan Reconnect Program.

The program provides free tuition for anyone 25 and older who is trying to earn an associate degree at eligible community colleges.

Gilchrist said the goal is to bring out people’s potential.

“They were talented before they became adults in college but now being able to earn these credentials, now they have the ability to demonstrate that talent, to demonstrate that skill,” Gilchrist said. “To be able to have those credentials really makes a difference.”

He added that since launching the program in 2021, more than 100,000 Michiganders have been accepted.

Just last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the Michigan Reconnect eligibility age to be lowered from 25 to 21 years of age.

