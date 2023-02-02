Midland police officer pleads guilty to charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland police officer pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated, Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks said.

Jason Gatrell was placed on administrative leave after he was involved in a one-car crash on Oct. 1 in the area of Monroe and N. Sturgeon Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township.

Investigators said Gatrell was driving his personal vehicle and was off-duty at the time.

In the settlement plea conference on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Gatrell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Brooks said.

Gatrell was initially charged with a high BAC and felony firearm charge, but they were dropped due to accepting the plea offer, according to Brooks.

Brooks said this is the standard offer for this type of case, since it’s a first offense.

Gatrell is set for sentencing on March 13.

Read next:

· Poll: Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis

· AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

· Flint woman wins $300K on scratch-off

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.