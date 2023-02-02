MSP investigating deadly head-on crash in Huron Co.

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Caro Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Oliver Township.

It happened the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2, at about 7:40 a.m. on Richardson Road near Gagetown Road, MSP said.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2005 Toyota RAV4 heading westbound lost control and crossed the median, striking a 2011 Ford Taurus travelling eastbound head-on, MSP said.

The driver of the RAV4, a 36-year-old woman of Kinde, was transported to a local hospital where she later died due to her injuries, according to MSP.

The driver and passenger of the Taurus, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman of Bay Port, were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, MSP said.

MSP said that alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash, adding that the crash remains under investigation.

