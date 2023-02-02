Poll: Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new poll indicates many Michigan nurses would be more likely to stay at their patients’ bedside if there was a law limiting the number of hospital patients each nurse could be assigned, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.

The poll, which was conducted by Emma White Research and commissioned by the Michigan Nurses Association, included registered nurses in Michigan.

“Hospital understaffing of RNs was bad before the pandemic and has only gotten worse,” said Jamie Brown, critical care nurse and president of the Michigan Nurses Association. “The poll shows that this years-long trend has taken a toll on patients and nurses alike. Hospital executives cannot be trusted to regulate themselves. To truly address this staffing crisis, legislative action must be taken to hold hospitals accountable. This poll shows that nurses will continue to leave the profession until reasonable limits to the number of patients a nurse is assigned are in place.”

There is currently no law that sets a nurse-to-patient ratio in hospitals.

The Michigan Nurses Association said this lack of law leads to RNs having too many patients at one time and puts patients in danger. It also leads to nurses leaving the profession, the association said.

The Safe Patient Care Act, which would set limits on hospital nurses’ patient assignments, is currently pending reintroduction in the legislature.

According to the poll, seven in 10 RNs working in direct care in Michigan say they are assigned an unsafe patient load in half or more of their shifts.

In addition, over nine in 10 RNs said this is affecting the quality of patient care, according to the poll.

“The number who say they know of a patient death due to nurses being assigned too many patients nearly doubled from 22 percent in 2016 to 42 percent this year,” the Michigan Nurses Association said of the poll results.

Nurses who were polled said requiring a set nurse-to-patient ratio could make a difference in retention.

“The staffing crisis will never be adequately addressed until working conditions at hospitals are improved. Making nurses take care of too many patients is irresponsible and will lead to nurses continuing to leave the bedside,” Brown said.

My Michigan Health issued the following statement in response to the poll:

“Providing excellence in patient care is what we do at MyMichigan Health. The implication that patients have been harmed because of understaffing at MyMichigan Medical Center in Alma is simply false and offensive to our employees, providers, health system and entire community. In addition, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma has closely adhered to the patient staffing levels in our collective bargaining agreement that has been negotiated with the MNA and that we fully support.

In order to sustain excellent care, we monitor conditions continuously and staff above the guidelines when needed. Moreover, according to the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI), during the last three quarters of 2022 we have been ranked in the top quartile for staffing when compared to other hospitals. This data has been openly acknowledged by the MNA at the bargaining table, which makes some of its subsequent statements very difficult to accept in good faith. Lastly, we have a well-used process for staff to request resources throughout all shifts and a well-known process for nurses to document for review between management and the MNA any time there is a concern about staffing. In the last 12 months we have received no documented staffing concerns to review from Alma Emergency Department. The last time concerns were reported was almost three years ago.

MyMichigan supports its nurses, pays them competitively, and provides the resources they need to ensure safe and high-quality care for our communities. We have always prioritized and invested in our nurses, and we will continue to do so.”

Mclaren Central Michigan issued the below statement in response to the poll:

“It is unfortunate that unions continue to use staff shortages to create a false narrative of unsafe patient care. McLaren Central Michigan leadership takes a multi-pronged approached to ensure high-quality, safe patient care even when dealing with staffing issues plaguing healthcare nationally, including but not limited to, financial incentives for nurses to pick up shifts, agency and temporary nurses, mid-contract RN wage increases and retention bonuses for current nurses. It is irresponsible of the union to suggest that understaffing alone leads to patient deaths at McLaren Central Michigan, or any McLaren hospital, as there are no patient deaths related to understaffing. MNA has unsuccessfully tried to link patient deaths to understaffing as a standalone factor for more than two decades, yet it has no traction as it bears little resemblance to the complex realties of healthcare. There is a significant difference between being understaffed and being unsafe and one does not simply equate to the other.

Every hospital deals with staffing issues, yet McLaren Central Michigan has served its community with exceptional nursing care, safe nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, and high quality care teams for generations. McLaren Central Michigan’s staffing exceeds safety and quality for both its patient and nurses as evidence by nine consecutive “A” ratings in safety according to LeapFrog — which makes McLaren Central Michigan the only hospital in the area with this high achievement, along with a 5-Star CMS rating. Our hospital has consistently exceeded health industry benchmarks for safe patient care and better-than-average nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, based on the American Nursing Association (ANA) and certain industry standards. Since October 2022, our medical surgical unit averages a nurse-to-patient ratio of 1:4, which is below the 1:5 to 1:6 ratio average seen across the industry. Our ICU nurse-patient ratio has been an average of 1:2, within benchmark standards. Our OB is consistently on average at a 1:1 ½ nurse-to-patient ratio, which again exceeds, on average depending of the needs of the mother-baby, the benchmarks set by AWHONN birthing standards. Our emergency department ensures that our emergency department has an average of 1:4 nurse patient ratio. This is in addition to each unit being supported by support staff monitoring, assisting and caring for patients. Our commitment to safe patient care and safety for nurses has never waivered during these difficult times and will remain the focus of our care despite the nurses’ focus on financial gain during negotiations, as they recognize the quality patient care provided based on our staffing ratios.

We are committed to ensure that nurses have accurate information about negotiations, the possibility of a strike and the hospital’s efforts to address the realities and challenges of staffing in healthcare. The union’s allegations regarding a campaign of pressure and threats against nurses are false and an intentional distortion of the truth. McLaren provided education materials to nurses about the facts of a strike so they could make an informed decision when voting on whether to authorize a strike.”

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percent. Click here to see the full report.

