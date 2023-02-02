Rep. Kildee re-introduces bill to restore benefits for Delphi salaried retirees

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The fight for salaried retirees of the former Delphi Corp. continues on Capitol Hill.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Congressman Dan Kildee re-introduced legislation to restore the pensions of approximately 20,000 Delphi salaried retiree who lost their benefits. Kildee was joined by Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10), Gwen Moore (WI-04) and Claudia Tenney (NY-24).

Last Congress, Kildee introduced the Susan Muffley Act, aimed at restoring those pensions. The legislation passed in the U.S. House of Representatives with strong support from both Republicans and Democrats. However, the bill wasn’t able to make it past the U.S. Senate. In the new Congress, Kildee says he’s committed to getting the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk.

“If you work hard and play by the rules, you deserve to retire with dignity,” said Congressman Kildee. “Delphi salaried retirees lost their pensions through no fault of their own, and that’s not right. These hardworking retirees have waited for over a decade for the benefits they earned. While we were successful in getting the legislation passed in the House last Congress with the support of Republicans and Democrats, the Senate failed to take it up. We will not stop fighting for Delphi salaried retirees until their pensions are restored.”

When General Motors filed for bankruptcy during the Great Recession, the U.S. Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation (PBGC) cut retirement benefits for Delphi salaried retirees by as much as 70%, impacting more than 20,000 people nationwide—including over 5,000 in Michigan. Kildee says these hardworking retirees suffered significant losses to their earned benefits, with devastating impacts on many of their lives.

“We are grateful to Representatives Dan Kildee and Mike Turner and all those elected officials who stand up for fair and equitable treatment for all American workers,” said Bruce Gump, Chair of the Delphi Salaried Retiree Association. If it passes, this bill will restore fairness and dignity in retirement. It will relieve the suffering of thousands of salaried and hourly workers who were left behind after GM filed for bankruptcy. It will greatly help their families and their communities also. This is very important and necessary legislation. Thank you to all those who are working to help pass this bill.”

Congressman Kildee’s legislation would restore the terminated pensions. This bill would make up the difference between the pension benefits earned by Delphi salaried retirees and what they received following the GM bankruptcy in 2009. Beneficiaries who have already begun receiving benefits will receive a lump sum payment of the difference between what was actually paid by PBGC and would have been paid without the limitations, plus 6% interest. To ease the tax burden, retirees may pay income taxes on this lump sum over three years. Moving forward, all beneficiaries will receive their full earned benefit.

