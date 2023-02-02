Slightly warmer Thursday with scattered snow, bitter cold returns Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Despite some of our colder conditions, the weather has been very quiet through the middle of the week so far! The sunshine has also been very nice to see! Heading through Thursday, more clouds will make a return along with a few scattered snow showers, but this will be far from a substantial snow for Mid-Michigan. Behind it, bitter cold conditions return through Friday night, before another warm up over the weekend.

Today

As you head out the door to the bus stops or for your morning drive, you’ll actually notice temperatures being warmer than the last few mornings. You’ll still want to bundle up with wind chills running between 5 and 15 degrees, but air temperatures starting near the 20 degree mark definitely takes the edge off of the cold that we had the last few days. Highs today will reach up to around 31 degrees just ahead of an incoming cold front which will eventually bring snow showers during the afternoon. That front will also switch our wind from the southwest to the northwest, but still holding a speed of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday will see high temperatures in the lower 30s before a cold front passes through. (WNEM)

The snow showers that move through during the afternoon will be scattered and only light to moderate. Even if you do see snowfall rates pick up momentarily, don’t expect it to last very long. Overall, this will be a lowkey snow for Mid-Michigan with accumulations only landing at 1″ or less. Most will see more-or-less just a dusting. There’s no need to cancel or alter any plans you might have for the PM hours!

A passing cold front brings scattered snow showers Thursday afternoon. (WNEM)

Tonight

Behind that cold front is where we see bitter cold returning. Lows tonight tank to around -2 degrees with wind chills between -10 and -15 degrees. Some wind chills might get even colder than that for a time. Conditions will feel just like Tuesday morning, so you’ll want to have all of your cold weather gear as you leave on Friday morning!

Thursday night will see lows falling just below zero. (WNEM)

A few flurries are possible up near Houghton Lake and Roscommon overnight as well, otherwise the rest of Mid-Michigan stays dry with variably cloudy skies.

Friday & Weekend Outlook

There will be a slight chance of lake-effect flurries remaining on Friday, but most should expect dry weather with mostly cloudy skies. The wind will be lighter at 5 to 10 mph, but still out of the northwest. The cold airmass that returns will keep highs only to around 12 degrees by Friday afternoon. Wind chills will be close to 0 degrees for the entire day. Friday night falls to -4 degrees with wind chills again between -10 and -15, so you’ll want to stay bundled up!

Friday will see high temperatures just above 10 degrees. (WNEM)

The weekend will see warmer air returning to Mid-Michigan. Expect a high of 30 degrees on Saturday with lows only falling a couple degrees to 28 on Saturday night, then a high of 36 degrees on Sunday. The wind direction will be changing to the southwest which will allow for the warm up.

A slight chance of snow showers carries for our northern tier of counties on Saturday as a weak disturbance passes by. This will bring more snow farther north, primarily for the UP and the tip of the mitt. Sunday will see a slight chance of snow and mix, but this chance has been trending downwards the last few days. This potential will encompass more of the TV5 viewing area though.

We warm even a few more degrees early next week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

