Three mid-Michigan school districts receive grants for technology projects

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Three mid-Michigan school districts received grants to help implement effective use of technology.

The three districts were among 13 across the state awarded grants, which were announced by the Michigan Department of Education on Thursday.

The Effective Use of Technology grants, which were created last year, help districts with their efforts regarding computer science and open education resources.

Applicants had to detail their project narrative, their steps to prepare for implementation, how they would sustain the project, the capacity they have for implementation, and how the project would address underrepresented groups.

“Developing strong computer science programs and other resources to share openly with other school districts shows the importance of collaborative learning that schools value in Michigan,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said.

A total of $230,000 has been awarded to the 13 districts, including the following:

Freeland Community School District – CS Novice District ($20,000)

Goodrich Area Schools - CS Emerging District and OER ($34,500)

West Branch-Rose City Area Schools – CS Emerging District ($19,000)

“The applications we received this year were very competitive,” said Cheryl Wilson, MDE’s computer science consultant. “We are excited to see this money support the implementation efforts of these districts and look forward to working with them this year.”

