Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

Phil’s accuracy rate is 38%, while Woody’s is 67%.
Michigan's official groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, lives at the Howell Nature Center.
Michigan's official groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, lives at the Howell Nature Center.(Howell Nature Center Facebook)
By Amaya Kuznicki and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning.

With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.

Her Pennsylvania counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil, did see his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter. Phil’s accuracy rate is 38%, while Woody’s is 67%.

This year marks Woody’s 25th annual prediction at the Howell Nature Center.

