1997 cold case killer sentenced to prison

LENNON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to the 1997 assault and killing of an 88-year-old woman was sentenced to prison on Friday, Feb. 3.

Michael Bur was arrested in November 2021 for the murder of Mary Prieur. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bur pleaded guilty to the charges of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Dec. 5. 2022. His kidnapping charge was dropped by prosecutors.

Bur was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for his charge of second-degree murder, and 10 to 20 years for his charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Police matched Bur’s DNA, which was taken in 1997 after Prieur’s body was found, to evidence found at the scene.

In November 2021, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the solving of Prieur’s cold case is accredited to forensic evidence and DNA.

“Science is a great partner in solving cases, and that’s what we did,” he said.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.