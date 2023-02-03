Feds give Michigan $4 million for early childhood education
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human services awarded Michigan $4 million for early childhood education.
According to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE), the “Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Planning” grant will especially prepare low-income and vulnerable children for kindergarten. This includes children who are dual language learners and children with or at risk for disabilities.
“This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said.
Nearly $300 million was given across 42 states to strengthen their early care and education systems and early childhood workforce, the MDE said.
The MDE said grantees will use the funds to conduct or update a statewide early childhood needs assessment; develop, update, and begin to implement a strategic plan; pursue objectives to help break down barriers and improve access to higher quality early childhood services; and expand or build upon prior grant work, especially in the following priority areas:
- Supporting the early childhood workforce
- Promoting an integrated birth-to-5 early childhood system
- Promoting early childhood program sustainability
- Expanding meaningful community and family engagement and leadership
- Ensuring inclusion of children with, or at risk of, disabilities
- Addressing suspensions, expulsions, and other exclusions
- Incorporating trauma-informed approaches
- Developing and implementing coordinated application, eligibility, and enrollment systems
- Aligning with Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) activities
- Supporting effective and appropriate transitions
- Building infant/toddler care capacity
- Providing services to underserved children
Michigan currently is ranked 5th nationally for its level of early childhood system integration according to a Bipartisan Policy Center report.
Read next:
- Michigan bald eagles dying from lead poisoning caused by fishing, hunting gear
- Michigan Reconnect Program brings out people’s potential
- Crime-fighting kiosk could help solve cold cases
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.