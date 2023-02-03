Feds give Michigan $4 million for early childhood education

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human services awarded Michigan $4 million for early childhood education.

According to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE), the “Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Planning” grant will especially prepare low-income and vulnerable children for kindergarten. This includes children who are dual language learners and children with or at risk for disabilities.

“This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said.

Nearly $300 million was given across 42 states to strengthen their early care and education systems and early childhood workforce, the MDE said.

The MDE said grantees will use the funds to conduct or update a statewide early childhood needs assessment; develop, update, and begin to implement a strategic plan; pursue objectives to help break down barriers and improve access to higher quality early childhood services; and expand or build upon prior grant work, especially in the following priority areas:

Supporting the early childhood workforce

Promoting an integrated birth-to-5 early childhood system

Promoting early childhood program sustainability

Expanding meaningful community and family engagement and leadership

Ensuring inclusion of children with, or at risk of, disabilities

Addressing suspensions, expulsions, and other exclusions

Incorporating trauma-informed approaches

Developing and implementing coordinated application, eligibility, and enrollment systems

Aligning with Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) activities

Supporting effective and appropriate transitions

Building infant/toddler care capacity

Providing services to underserved children

Michigan currently is ranked 5th nationally for its level of early childhood system integration according to a Bipartisan Policy Center report.

