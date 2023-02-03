First Alert: Bitter cold Friday morning with some school cancelations

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An arctic cold front swung through Mid-Michigan on Thursday afternoon prompting the substantial cooldown we’ve seen so far today. Wind chills are back to sub-zero territory, even with air temperatures back into the single digits. Pair this with the conditions we had on Tuesday, this has overall been our coldest week of the winter so far. The wind chills this morning have prompted school closures in Mid-Michigan. There is also a Wind Chill Advisory for all TV5 viewing area counties as wind chills today can bring frostbite to exposed skin in about 30 minutes.

Today

Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear this morning with the wind continuing from the northwest. This will allow temperatures to drop even more, bottoming out near sunrise during the 7 AM hour. At that time, temperatures are expected to land right near 0 to -2 degrees, with wind chills ranging from -5 to -15 degrees. If you do have school today, have all of your cold weather gear as you venture out to the bus stop!

We stay cold throughout the entire daytime with highs only making their way up to around 12 degrees. With the wind staying out of the northwest, but fortunately at a lower speed of 5 to 15 mph, wind chills will remain around the zero degree mark through the day. Past a few flurries, it will be a dry day with variably cloudy skies allowing for occasional sun.

Friday afternoon will have wind chills still around the 0 degree mark. (WNEM)

Tonight

Conditions are quiet, just cold, for tonight. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with the wind slowing down, then picking back up around 5 to 15 mph with 20 mph gusts late in the night. That wind direction will be from the south southwest. This will be associated with a weak disturbance that only brings a quick-hitting round of snow in our northern counties near sunrise Saturday. This will be a light snow that only brings around a dusting to 1″ for those who do see any activity.

Friday night will see a quick-hitting round of snow in our northern counties. (WNEM)

Lows fall to around -2 degrees tonight, wind chills will be closer to -5 to -10 degrees. Conditions will largely feel the same as Friday morning.

Friday night will see lows back to around 0 degrees again. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

With the wind shifting to the southwest over the weekend, we’ll see warmer temperatures make a return again. Expect a high around 30 degrees on Saturday with wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. There will be some snow showers north of the Saginaw Bay in the early morning hours, but that will move out quickly and earlier in the morning. The rest of Saturday is dry with a variably cloudy sky, allowing for some sun on occasion! Lows on Saturday night only fall to around 27 degrees.

The weekend will hold warmer temperatures than Friday. (WNEM)

On Sunday, temperatures will be even warmer thanks to the continued southwest wind. This will bring highs back up to around 37 degrees by Sunday afternoon. There is a small chance of snow and mix remaining during the afternoon too, but that chance only lies around 20%. Overall, there’s no need to change or cancel any plans you have this weekend with those snow chances remaining minimal!

