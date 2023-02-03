Gladwin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Gladwin County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery.

The 57-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the money by playing the Black and Gold instant game. She bought the winning ticket at Border’s Corner Store, 7024 E. Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant.

“I like playing the instant games and I always stop to buy one on my way home from work,” she said. “I stopped at the store after work as usual one night and decided to try the Black and Gold game. I started scratching the ticket when I got home and when I saw I had won $1 million, I was in shock.”

She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. She said she plans to buy a home and share the rest of her winnings with her family.

