Michigan resident wins $25K a year for life playing lottery
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan resident won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery.
The lucky player won the money playing the Lucky for Life game.
The ticket matched the five white balls drawn Thursday night – 10-17-22-42-46. It was purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.
This is the second time this year a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing this game, the Michigan Lottery said.
