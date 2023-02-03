Michigan resident wins $25K a year for life playing lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan resident won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player won the money playing the Lucky for Life game.

The ticket matched the five white balls drawn Thursday night – 10-17-22-42-46. It was purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

This is the second time this year a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing this game, the Michigan Lottery said.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.