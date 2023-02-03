Mott Community College board votes to keep chairman

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Students, staff, and community members were calling for Mott Community College Chairman Andy Everman to resign after a hot mic comment, but after a Feb. 2 meeting, board members voted to keep him as chairman.

The Mott Community College Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the directive made by Chairman Andy Everman to the newly hired board relations coordinator Jordan Keyser on Jan. 23.

The hot mic moment occurred when Everman was speaking to Keyser about his motions to replace board attorney Amberly Brennan and Keyser. While speaking, Everman used an expletive, which the present public overheard on his microphone.

The comment sparked outrage among some community members. Some thought the word was unbecoming of the school’s representation, while others say it was taken out of context.

“This gentleman uses a word not even directly towards the man or calls the man the word. Unless somebody identifies as that word, it cannot be used as racial,” said community member Sandy Jobin.

“That expletive that was used against another staff member absolutely violates our bylaws and puts a bad reputation on our college as a whole and us as the students. And this being our Board of Trustees, it’s not appropriate in the slightest,” said student Roland Waters.

After two hours of commentary and debate, board members voted to keep Everman as chairman.

“Quite disappointing, but this is what happens when people don’t know who to vote for,” said student Ty Phan.

