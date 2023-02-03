Police identify bodies found as missing rappers

By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WNEM) - State police have positively confirmed the bodies found in the Highland Park apartment are the three rappers who went missing.

The three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building during an investigation into the disappearance of three aspiring rappers were sent to a medical examiner’s office for autopsies, Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said Friday.

Shaw noted the bodies were found in “extreme cold” conditions in the basement of an abandoned, rat-infested apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit.

They have been identified as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale.

The Michigan men were supposed to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. They had not been seen since then.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

