Police: Missing teen may be in Saginaw, Lansing

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A missing Mt. Pleasant teenager may be in the Saginaw or Lansing area, Michigan State Police said.

Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been heard from since Jan. 25.

Sackett is 5′ and 90 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on her left wrist and ankle.

If you have any information on Sackett’s whereabouts, call the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

