US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Flint on Friday, Feb. 3, who is wanted on felony firearm charges in Mt. Pleasant.

James Ashley, the wanted fugitive, was tracked and located in the 200 block of Borderline Drive in Flint and was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Task Force.

Task Force members obtained a search warrant for the residence and made entry along with local officers, according to the USMS.

Ashley and several other adult men, armed with firearms, exited the residence through the rear windows, USMS said, adding they were able to take all suspects into custody without incident.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force recovered seven firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and 74 ecstasy pills, the USMS said.

All four suspects were arrested and are being charged with felony firearm related offenses, resisting arrest, and drug possession, according to USMS.

“This arrest is a shining example of collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement partners working together to make a significant impact in terms of violent crime reduction in Eastern Michigan,” said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan. “This seizure of seven firearms, including an AK-47 style long gun, several high-capacity magazines, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and dangerous drugs, undoubtedly saved countless lives within the community of Flint and Eastern Michigan.”

Cypher said this is one of the most significant seizures of firearms on a single arrest scene for the U.S. Marshals Service in Eastern Michigan.

