Video: Bath Township police rescue 75-year-old man who had broken through ice

By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Bath Township are urging people to be cautious on the ice following a dramatic rescue Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, a woman called 911 to report that her 75-year-old father had broken through the ice on a pond and was in the water. He was reportedly driving a Gator utility task vehicle across the ice and broke through.

Police said Sgt. Mardigian and Office Decker arrived on the scene within minutes and deployed a rope to the man and pulled him to safety.

Bath Township police bodycam footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

Medical aid was provided by Bath Township Fire Department crews to the man, who was taken to Sparrow Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“If you or someone you know have plans to go out on any frozen body of water, please make sure that the ice is safe,” said Chief Gary Smith.

