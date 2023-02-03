Warmer weekend ahead, mostly dry

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been fortunate with our fair share of sunshine this week, which is something we haven’t had a lot of before this week lately!

The only fly in the ointment has been our chilly temperatures, with bitterly cold wind chills near and below most of today, and some colder days earlier this week. Thankfully we get some relief heading into the weekend, even for those who like the cold. And for any weekend plans, we’re mostly on the dry side!

Your weekend outlook for Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be relatively clear through the early parts of this evening, with only a few flurries possible in our far northern areas. These shouldn’t amount to much if we even see them at all.

Lows will likely be achieved around midnight tonight. (WNEM)

Eventually, clouds will start moving back in ahead of a quick system that will pass primarily through our northern areas tonight. This will bring a small chance of snow showers, but these shouldn’t amount to much. Minimal accumulation is expected and they should be in and out in just a couple of hours.

Wind chills will still be cold on Saturday morning, but a bit better than Friday. (WNEM)

Those clouds will stabilize our temperatures a bit, which will fall this evening, and then start rising near or shortly after midnight. Our lows will likely be achieved right at midnight tonight. Wind chills will remain 0 to -10 during the overnight, despite the rising temperatures.

Saturday

Clouds may stick around early Saturday morning, but we’re expecting those to diminish in many areas the morning goes along, allowing for some sunshine. Our counties to the north may not clear as much as areas to the south, but most should see at least glimpses of the sun, if not more than that.

Highs will be in the upper 20s for most on Saturday. (WNEM)

The rest of the day on Saturday should be dry, with a southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour bringing in temperatures in the middle 20s to low 30s. While this is still cold, it’s much warmer than Friday so it’ll feel a bit better. Wind chills will remain in the upper teens to low 20s.

Dry weather continues Saturday night, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next weak system that arrives on Sunday. Lows will stay warmer thanks to the clouds and continued southwesterly wind. We should remain in the 20s Saturday night.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected on Sunday, with a small chance for flurries or a light rain shower through the day. If any showers develop, they should remain isolated and like early Saturday morning, shouldn’t amount to much.

Highs will be much warmer on Sunday. (WNEM)

With the warmer start to the day, high temperatures should reach well into the 30s to wrap up the weekend, with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Southwesterly winds will eventually turn westerly and remain around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour. Wind chills will remain much cooler in the 20s, but that will feel much better than Friday.

Dry weather and clearing skies should move back in late Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows will settle in the teens and low 20s.

