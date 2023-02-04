92-year-old killed in two-car crash, police say

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed and another was critically injured in a two-car crash on Friday, Mt. Pleasant Police said.

At 3:35 p.m., officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to the scene at Sweeney and Broomfield Street.

Investigators said a Chevy Impala traveling south on Sweeney failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and was hit by a Ford F-250.

The driver of the Ford, a 61-year-old man, and a 61-year-old woman who was a passenger refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Investigators said a passenger in the Impala, a 92-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver, an 81-year-old woman is currently in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.