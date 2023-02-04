Flushing business to close after nearly 30 years

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) – Cary Ann’s Hallmark Shop in Flushing will be closing after nearly 30 years in business.

Kyle Raup has owned Cary Ann’s Hallmark Shop on the corner of Main Street and Maple Street in Flushing for nearly 30 years, but he said this year will be the last.

“It’s really hard being the cornerstone in the downtown and know you have to leave it. It’s really difficult,” Raup said.

He bought the store in the spring of 1996 when he was 26 years old. Over the years, Raup said he grew to become a staple downtown, making friends with many of his customers, hosting events, and donating to local charities.

“I don’t worry about myself or my family, I worry about so-and-so’s spaghetti dinner that they’re doing for a fundraiser, or the Humane Society, or Flushing Raiders Football, everything that I donated through the years,” Raup said. “We donated to everything, just everything.”

He expected to continue his business into his golden years, but because of online competition, he’ll be starting over at age 51.

“It’s a special and extremely hard process to go through. This is my third day of going out of business, so I can at least get a little bit of sleep. First couple of days were horrible. Still is because everybody comes in. I know 5,000-7,000 people by name when you been here this long. Hardest decision I ever had to make,” Raup said. “I just can’t keep battling the internet and thinking something’s going to change ‘cause it’s not.”

He said making it through the pandemic is one thing but staying afloat since the pandemic has been another.

“I also took out an SPA loan to stay afloat, to keep it going. Really blindly just hoping that things would change,” Raup said. “Of course, they didn’t, so.”

However, Raup said he is remaining optimistic for the future. His employees said they will miss the store and him.

“It’s the end of an era,” one employee said.

Raup said he will miss the people the most.

“There’s nothing else I’ll miss, you know. Not like the people,” he said.

There’s no official closing date. Raup said the store will stay open over the next few months to sell all the merchandise. Products are on sale at a discount.

