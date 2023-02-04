Mid-Michigan Therapy Dogs recruiting next classes

GOODRICH, Mich. (WNEM) - Are you a dog owner who is looking to give back to the community?

If so, a mid-Michigan therapy dog training program is inviting pet owners to give back through pet therapy.

Mid-Michigan Therapy Dogs announced they will be starting two new sessions of training classes on Tuesday, March 7.

The program includes eleven weeks of training including six classroom sessions followed by five field trips to different locations in the community.

Organizers said there will be two class options. Class 1 will be held from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. and class 2 will be held from 7 to 8 p.m at Goodrich United Methodist Church located at 8071 S. State Street (M-15), Goodrich, 48438.

Dogs of all breeds, who are well socialized and enjoy human contact are invited to participate in the program, organizers said.

The dogs will be tested and will earn their Canine Good Citizen Certification through the American Kennel Club during sixth week of the program. After passing the test, dogs and their handlers will go on five field trips, organizers said.

Once the dogs and their handlers are certified, they can volunteer at hospitals, grief camps, schools, nursing homes, libraries, hospice and assisted living facilities.

“Our members make visits with their dogs throughout the region. The dogs bring joy and comfort wherever they go with their handlers. Visits take place at nursing homes, hospitals, schools, universities, the 911 Dispatch Center, special events along with a variety of other locations across the community,” said Terri Martin, the lead trainer.

Class size is limited, and pre-registration is required. For additional information, visit this link.

