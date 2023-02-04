MSP: Tawas man killed in officer involved shooting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police said a trooper is on administrative leave following an officer involved shooting that killed a Tawas man.

On Feb. 3 around 9 p.m., State Police said a trooper and a cadet from the Houghton Lake Post responded to a vehicle in the ditch on northbound I-75 north of a the West Federal Highway exit in Beaver Creek Township.

Investigators said the vehicle had been driven off the left side of the freeway and into the ditch.

The trooper made contact with the driver, 48-year-old David Stockton of Tawas, and believed he was intoxicated, State Police said.

Investigators said during the interaction, the trooper fired his weapon, striking and killing Stockton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper and cadet were not injured.

State Police said a handgun was found in Stockton’s vehicle.

The MSP Forensic Science Laboratory from Grayling and the MSP Third District Investigative Response Team, out of Flint, responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.

State Police said per department protocol, the trooper is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. When complete, the investigation will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

