Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant.

The building, located on 2929 S. Saginaw Road was was being transformed into another restaurant. The Benihana was expected to be open in March.

“It was crazy. They had fire trucks and an excavator tearing things down,” said Katherine Morey, a witness. “It’s sad to see another place burn down. It was a beautiful building It was nice a lot of people would go there.”

“I ate there several times, very rewarding. Great staff. The owner is a community man that has put a lot of into the community and it’s a great place to go have dinner with your friends,” said Buddy Landerway, a Midland native said.

“I drive past it every day and day we’re working really hard on trying to redo it,” Tiffany Bailey, a neighbor said.

After Genji closed, community members said they were excited to drive past the restaurant and see the progress being made.

“I just feel like that’s a lot of work down the drain to be honest,” Bailey said.

TV5 has reached out to the Midland Fire Department for more. Officials have not released how the fire started.

“I hope they rebuild,” Morey said.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.