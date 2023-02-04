Preview: Saginaw hosts first place Ottawa Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (25-19-2-0) host the OHL’s first place Ottawa 67′s (33-9-2-2) Saturday, February 4, at the Dow Event Center.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday is Lead with Spirit night at the Dow Event Center, in conjunction with the Children’s Foundation. Over 200 children from local schools are set to attend, and the Spirit players will be signing autographs after the game.

Tickets:

Ticketmaster

Phone: (989) 497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 463

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Time:

Saginaw lost 5-1 to the London Knights Friday, February 3, at the Budweiser Gardens. Hunter Haight scored the lone goal and Andrew Oke made 24 saves on 25 shots after entering the game in the second period.

Box Score & Highlights

Ottawa won 6-5 in overtime against the Flint Firebirds Friday, February 3, at the Dort

Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. Former Saginaw defenseman Pavel Mintyukov earned three assists and Vinzenz Rohrer scored the game winner for the Barber Poles.

Box Score & Highlights

This Season:

The Spirit and the 67′s have not played since the 2019-2020 campaign, but have faced off six times in the last five seasons. On January 26, 2020, Ottawa won 5-2 at home. Now Buffalo Sabre Jack Quinn scored two goals for the 67′s and goaltender Cedrick Andree made 39 saves on 41 shots for Ottawa. Winnipeg Jets winger Cole Perfetti netted a goal and former Saginaw netminder Marshall Frappier made 21 saves on 25 shots.

Players to Watch:

This marks the first time that Pavel Mintyukov returns to Saginaw after being dealt to Ottawa at the OHL trade deadline. The Anaheim Ducks prospect racked up 16 goals and 38 assists for 54 points in 37 games with the Spirit this season. He has one goal and seven assists for eight points in 10 games with the 67′s.

Dean Loukus has been a model of consistency lately, earning eight assists in as many games. Michael Misa leads all OHL rookies in scoring (21G, 29A, 50P) and leads Saginaw in goals and points. Loukus and Misa share the lead for assists (29). Andrew Oke’s 3.21 goals against average (GAA) and .890 save percentage (SV%) is the best for Spirit goaltenders.

Logan Morrison, who was acquired by Ottawa from Hamilton on January 7, has the most points (67) for his team. Brady Stonehouse holds the lead in goals (26), and Pavel Mintyukov’s 45 assists (45) are the most for any Ottawa skater. As for goaltenders, Collin MacKenzie has the best GAA (2.06) and SV% (.920) for the Barber Poles.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Ottawa has five (5) players drafted into the NHL, including Tyler Boucher (Ottawa Senators), Jack Beck (Calgary), Vinzenz Rohrer (Montreal), Pavel Mintyukov (Anaheim), and Jack Matier (Nashville).

