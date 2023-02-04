School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools.

The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur Hill.

The school said that police found the incident did not involved any Heritage students or families.

“STCS would like to thank the Saginaw Township Police Department for their assistance and quick response, and Heritage families and students for helping to diffuse the situation,” the district said in a Facebook post.

No weapons were involved, according to the school district.

The Saginaw Township Police is investigating the incident.

Stay tuned on the air and online as TV5 works to learn more.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a...
Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, February 4
First Alert- Saturday morning, February 4
Crime-fighting kiosk could help solve cold cases