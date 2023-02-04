Sunshine for most today, warmer but cloudy Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Skies are currently working to clear out cloud cover left over Mid-Michigan this morning. As of 9am about half of the area has seen skies rapidly clear revealing full sunshine. Temperatures will gradually warm in the upper 20s to near 30 this afternoon, making it quite a bit warmer than the past few days. However, with winds continuing to gust between 15-25mph through mid-afternoon, wind chills will stay in the mid teens to low 20s all day. Into tonight we only cool down into the mid 20s for a few hours before stiff southwest winds help was start warming up pretty early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow morning will start dry, but cloudy, with temperatures already warming into the low to mid 30s for some. By the afternoon we will continue to see mid-30s with even a few upper 30s possibly sneaking into southern Mid-Michigan. We remain cloudy all day long, and almost entirely dry. I am closely watching a small chance for some brief sprinkles/flurries tomorrow afternoon and evening but, right now, I really think just about everyone especially south of the Bay will stay dry.

More upper 30s and low 40s are headed for Mid-Michigan this coming week with more chances for rain and sunshine.

Below is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

