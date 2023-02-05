Sheriff: Springfield Twp. man killed, 2 others injured in crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 72-year-old Springfield Township man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Independence Township, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the crash happened at 1:12 p.m. north of the intersection at Deer Lake Road.

The sheriff’s office said James Ziegenfelder was driving a 2022 GMC Acadia and turned left in front of a northbound vehicle, colliding with a 2022 Ford Escape being driven by a 54-year-old Holly woman.

Investigators said Ziegenfelder was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries several hours later. A passenger from his car is hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford Escape was also taken to a hospital where she was treated for injuries and released, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts, and that neither drug nor alcohol use is suspected in the crash.

