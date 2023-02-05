Warm & cloudy Sunday, some sun Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting out Sunday nice and ‘warm’ in the mid-30s as a stiff southwest breeze helps draw up warmer air into Mid-Michigan. We continue to add warmth to the forecast going into this afternoon. All of Michigan will spend time above freezing today allowing the snow pack to begin melting for much of the area. Some brief sun for a time this morning before clouds move back into Mid-Michigan early this afternoon.

Late this afternoon through early evening a cold front will sweep southeast across the area bringing winds out of the northwest and cooler air filtering into Mid-Michigan. We will also see a brief chance for a mix of flurries and sprinkles, though overall the chance of seeing any precipitation is slim, and I find it probable that many folks will stay 100% dry all day.

Tonight, due to the northwest winds and clearing skies we will fall back down into the lower 20s making for a bit of a cooler start to Monday morning. Thankfully, however, winds remain lighter so no major concerns from wind chill are expected. Eventually skies will clear enough to allow for some sunshine Monday morning and early afternoon before clouds again return to Mid-Michigan. Temperatures Monday will make it into the mid 30s.

Rain chances arrive Tuesday morning, but temperatures will be headed into the 40s for a few days.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening.

