Budget proposal to give free school lunch to students

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Helping hungry kids is the goal of a budget proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which includes free breakfast and lunch for all students.

Local officials told TV5 it would be a sigh of relief for parents.

“Well it’s pretty exciting news for every director, even more exciting for our families and our students,” said Janet Nettleton, director of nutrition services for Bay City Public Schools.

Nettleton said a child’s education is enhanced when they’re well fed.

“We’ve heard teachers over and over, principals say what a difference that makes in their productivity, their attention span. There’s no more ‘My tummy hurts because I didn’t have breakfast,’” she said. “Just staff overall have always said what a difference that makes to know that that child has had the nutrition they need to learn.”

According to the governor’s office, the money to pay for the meals would come from the school aid fund.

The State Budget Office said Whitmer’s budget recommendations will be released on Wednesday, Feb. 8, so that is when more details about Whitmer’s Free School Meal proposal will be available.

In the meantime, Nettleton said she hopes this part of the state budget is approved, saying it would take a burden off of school accounting departments and students alike.

“We don’t have to worry about, you know, is there a charge? Do we have to remind our parents that, ‘By the way, your student owes money at school.’ So, that would be a huge relief for us in our department,” she said.

Nettleton said the best impact would be for their students because they won’t have to worry about any finances at school. They just can come and eat.

