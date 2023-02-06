Dry this evening, rain moves in late tonight, small chance for icy roads in the north

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a fairly smooth start to the workweek and we’re seeing a good amount of sunshine as we wrap up the day!

But as we head into tonight, our next round of wet weather will move back into the area, and with that wet weather approaching during the coolest part of the day, we will need to keep an eye on temperatures as there is a chance for some icy roads tomorrow morning.

Thankfully, that chance for ice won’t be for a crippling ice storm, but it will be one of those mornings that could be a little dicey if you’re not careful. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for some of our counties north of the Tri-Cities. For more specific information on these, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, you don’t have anything at all to worry about. Clouds will gradually move in from the west, and we’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight. Rain and any potential freezing rain or mix should be moving in closer to 2-4 AM in our western zones close to US-127, and will move eastward through the rest of the night and Tuesday morning.

Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s near midnight, before rising overnight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s around midnight tonight, before rising into the morning hours Tuesday. Winds overnight will be gusty, so it will feel much cooler than our actual temperatures by around 10 degrees. Winds will be south southeasterly tonight, turning southwesterly toward daybreak, around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 30 miles per hour.

This map shows how hazardous winter weather is expected to be. Limited suggests standard winter driving conditions. (WNEM)

With temperatures expected to be near or above freezing in most areas by the time this rain arrives, we expect this to be an issue primarily in our counties north of the Tri-Cities. Even in those areas, we’re expecting temps to reach the freezing mark or go above by 5-6 AM, so this will be a very limited window and conditions should improve quickly if this occurs.

Rain and possibly freezing rain are expected to move back in early Tuesday morning. Thankfully, the freezing rain threat is expected to be limited. (WNEM)

If ice accumulates, only a few hundredths are expected, and although not to diminish the threat, amounts like that won’t lead to a crippling ice storm.

Tuesday

Rain should move out pretty quickly on Tuesday, with everyone in the clear by 10 AM. Clouds will linger through the day, but the wet weather should end. Well... the wet weather from the sky that is.

Rainfall amounts will run less than 0.25″ everywhere.

High temperatures will be well above average on Tuesday. (WNEM)

High temperatures are expected to be in the lower and middle 40s in many areas, and the middle to upper 30s north of the Tri-Cities, so we’ll all be above freezing. That will do a number on our remaining snowpack, melting much of it away. This will lead to soggy conditions regardless of the rain ending, and it’s one of those weeks to keep an eye on your basement if water has traditionally been an issue.

Winds will also be a bit blustery tomorrow, going from a southwesterly direction to a westerly direction through the day, around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 30 miles per hour.

Dry weather will continue Tuesday evening, with skies clearing out overnight into Wednesday morning. Lows will settle in the 20s on Tuesday night.

