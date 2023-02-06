Dry weather Monday, tracking rain & freezing rain potential tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend held quiet weather overall as the wind shifted to the southwest and brought a temperature-turnaround to the area. Some of that warmth continues today, then we see a similar temperature phenomenon occur again this Monday night. There is a chance for freezing rain in our northern counties tonight, at the same time though we have some favorable conditions helping to minimize any icing impacts.

More unseasonably warm weather continues through the middle of this week, but by Friday and Saturday temperatures will briefly settle back down closer to the early-February average (around 30 degrees).

Today

Skies are starting off cloudy but will be breaking apart through the morning hours. There are icy patches from last nights drizzle and flurries, be on the lookout as you head out the door! Bus stops will have varied temperatures from the upper teens to the middle 20s, but a light wind keeping wind chills minimized. The remaining parts of the morning will see more sun starting to move in, before clouds arrive again during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will reach up to around 33 degrees with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph, also occurring closer to the evening.

Monday's highs land in the lower 30s in the evening, with temperatures continuing to warm into Monday night. (WNEM)

Tonight

Conditions stay dry through midnight, it’ll be around 2 to 3 AM where the rain and freezing rain move in directly from the east. Freezing rain will be located in our norther row of counties, possibly stretching down towards Clare and Gladwin, but only briefly. All-rain is expected elsewhere to the south.

Monday night sees rain & freezing rain pass through. (WNEM)

Temperatures will warm up through the overnight hours thanks to a southerly wind, this will help to minimize freezing rain totals and impacts. However, we still want to highlight the potential for some icy travel early in our northern counties. This entire system will be slightly moisture-starved, helping to keep ice totals at only a glaze and rain totals at 0.10″ or less.

Freezing Rain will stay into our northern counties. (WNEM)

On the topic of the wind too, we’ll see gusts picking up substantially overnight at 35+ mph. The sustained wind will check in around 15 to 25 mph. That will will see some improvement Tuesday, but expect windy conditions to start on Tuesday morning. This will also warm temperatures through the overnight, going from the lower 30s to around 40 degrees.

Monday night turns windy with gusts at 35+ mph. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Any freezing rain up north will be transitioned back over to all-rain by sunrise, then everything comes to an end by noon. Clouds will still hold on for the majority of the daytime, and a continued southwest wind from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph warm the area up to around 44 degrees in the afternoon.

Tuesday will see a return to the 40s. (WNEM)

The next round of rain comes in on Thursday with continued 40s, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

