Gov. Whitmer unveils details of Lowering MI Costs Plan in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce new details on Monday about a plan to deliver the largest tax break to Michigan residents in decades.

Last week Governor Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate agreed to framework for the Lowering MI (Michigan) Costs Plan.

This plan will repeal the public retirement tax and create deductions for other sources of retirement income.

It will also increase the working family’s tax credit and put an average of $3,150 back into 700, 000 Michigan residents’ pockets.

The Lowering MI Costs Plan will also provide inflation relief checks to all Michigan taxpayers.

Monday’s announcement will be at 9:15 a.m. at The George W. Romney Building.

News 10 will be there and provide you with the latest details.

