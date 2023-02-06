Michigan’s Adventure to hire over a thousand workers for 2023 season

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Adventure announced they will hire over a thousand seasonal workers for the 2023 season.

The park said it plans to hire 1,100 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2023 season in May. A week-long hiring event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 to Feb. 24. This process is taking place through the park’s parent company Cedar Fair Entertainment Company’s largest-ever recruiting campaign across all parks.

The jobs the park is on the watch for are:

Ride operators

Food and Beverage

Lifeguards and Aquatics

Security

Michigan’s Adventure will offer on-the-spot interviews on Feb 21 to Feb. 24 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at their Human Resources Office.

If you are interested you can check out the Cedar Fair website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.