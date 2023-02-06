New recycling facility expected to create jobs in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint has become home to ACI Plastics new state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility.

ACI Plastics invested more than $10 million into the new facility, which is slated to create 25 to 30 new jobs to operate the plant with wages from $15 to $20 per hour.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, and Genesee County state legislators and business leaders made the announcement of the new facility on Monday, Feb. 6. Flint was chosen for the project over a competing site in Ohio.

“We are proud to welcome ACI Plastics’ new facility and congratulate their entire team on this milestone achievement,” Neeley said. “I am very excited about these opportunities brought by ACI Plastics, and I want to thank them for their continued investment in our great city.”

The company’s new state-of-the-art processing and cleaning technology will make ACI Plastics the largest processor of post-consumer recycled plastic film in Michigan. The plastic film, such as shrink wrap and bags used in product packaging, comes from companies such as Meijer, Amazon, and Walmart.

The firm is partnering with Luxembourg-based Ravago, which is the world’s largest distributor of plastic resins serving more than 55 countries across the globe, to ship its recycled plastic pellets to business customers throughout the United States.

The recycled pellets from ACI Plastics will be shipped and turned into new products by Michigan-based consumer goods and automotive companies, including Petoskey Plastics and Grand Rapids-based manufacturer Cascade Cart Solutions, which makes plastic recycling carts and bins.

“We like going to sleep every night knowing that you’re not only doing something to help the environment but also providing a good living for many employees while enjoying a successful business,” ACI Plastics President Scott Melton said.

ACI Plastics is expecting to start hiring in May 2023 and is committed to prioritizing applications from Flint residents.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.