Whitmer proposes plan to lower costs for taxpayers

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Michigan taxpayers could be receiving a $180 “inflation relief check” from the government if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed “lowering Michigan costs” plan becomes a law.

“This was the biggest way that we can really make a difference in people’s lives and keep money in their pockets,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer calls her “lowering Michigan costs” plan the largest tax break for Michigan residents in decades. The proposal would repeal the retirement tax put in place during the Snyder administration. It would also call for an increase of the Michigan Working Families Tax Credit, and $180 inflation relief checks would be issued to each tax filer later this year.

“Everyone is going to get a little relief under the inflation relief. But the people that are working hard and struggling are going to get additional relief under the Working Family Tax Credit and the repeal of the retirement tax,” Whitmer said.

TV5 spoke with taxpayers to find out what they think about the possibility of getting a $180 check.

“I believe that would be a great idea because I heard there was a large surplus. And because of the surplus that we have, I think it would be nice to give something back,” one taxpayer said.

“The money should be used to repair the roads in Saginaw and Saginaw County, Michigan in general because the roads are in pretty bad shape,” said another taxpayer. “I’d rather see that money go towards that.”

“One $180 dollars is nice, but I don’t know how it’s going to make things better,” said another taxpayer. “Is it going to make it better or worse? I’m not sure.”

Whitmer’s proposal needs to be approved by the Democratic-controlled House and Senate before she can sign it into law. Whitmer expects her plan to receive bipartisan support in the State legislature.

“Sometimes there are times where it doesn’t matter who authors it, or who comes up with the idea. You got to recognize a good idea and embrace it, especially if it means immediate relief right now, and that’s what this plan does,” Whitmer said.

The checks would be issued for each tax return, not per person, which means those who file a joint return will get one $180 check.

