Beautiful Wednesday, another round of rain Thursday, with a chance for morning ice

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Icy roads have improved through the day, and the rain has come to an end, setting us up for a smooth evening for any post-work and school plans or errands.

We’ll even see a beautiful, sunny day to follow up this morning’s wet and icy roads on Wednesday, with warmer temperatures coming along for the ride. While those temperatures won’t be ideal for winter sport lovers, it will at least be a nice day. Enjoy it while you can, our next round of wet weather returns on Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

Dry weather will continue through this evening and overnight, with temperatures gradually falling off into the upper 20s and low 30s by the end of the night. Thankfully it will be a slow drop as clouds linger. Winds will drop off as well, providing a break from the blustery conditions of today. Those winds specifically will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Lows will eventually settle in the 20s tonight. (WNEM)

With the melting snow and rain earlier today, roads are a bit damp around the area, so be mindful of any ice potential again tomorrow morning.

Wednesday

A beautiful day is expected on Wednesday as skies clear into the morning hours, with mostly sunny skies expected to start the day. A few more clouds may move in gradually during the afternoon, but we should finish the day with at least partly cloudy skies in most areas.

Highs will be in the 40s for most Wednesday. (WNEM)

Winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the southwesterly direction tomorrow, which will bring temperatures back into the 40s for our warmest locations.

We’ll stay dry through Wednesday evening, with clouds increasing even more as the night goes on. Eventually, rain will move back into the area overnight.

Thursday

With rain moving in during the early morning hours of Thursday, another round of freezing rain is possible as we begin the day. We expect the best chance for this to be in our northern communities once again. As the system moves through, we should see temperatures warm up, which will bring us a changeover to just plain rain once again.

Rain could be heavy at times on Thursday. (WNEM)

Rain will be heaviest in the morning, and lighten up in the afternoon. It will become more scattered during the latter half of the day also.

Any mixed precipitation should be moving out by late Thursday morning. (WNEM)

This system, unlike the one from Tuesday, will have the chance to bring some heavier showers with it, and rainfall amounts of at least 0.50″ to 1″ are expected. Totals over 1″ here and there are certainly not off the table.

Rainfall amounts between 0.50" and 1" are expected Thursday, with some areas possibly exceeding 1". (WNEM)

Warmer air is expected again on Thursday, with highs expected to be well into the 40s for most, and a chance for some of our southern communities to see 50 on Thursday.

As temperatures cool off on Thursday evening, don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes here and there before the system pulls away. Overnight lows will settle in the upper 20s to low 30s Friday morning, so we’ll need to be aware of roads Friday morning.

