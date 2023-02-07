Cedar Point looking to fill 7K job positions for 2023 season

SANDUSKY, OH (WNEM) - Cedar Point has announced they are holding a week-long hiring fair to fill 7,000 seasonal positions as they prepare to open for their 2023 season in May.

The week long “hiring blitz” will start on Feb. 18 and run through Feb. 24. This will be one of the largest ever recruiting campaigns across all parks in the U.S. and Canada, the amusement park said.

Some of the positions they are looking to fill include ride operators, food and beverage servers, lifeguards and aquatics associates, security associates, and other roles.

“There’s no other place on Earth that delivers a perfect summer like Cedar Point, and our associates play the most important role in creating that experience for our guests,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point.

For those who are 16 years or older, hourly pay ranges from $14 to $17 based on experience, prior service, and position.

Cedar Point offers competitive wages and benefits, and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, flexible scheduling, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, on-site housing for those who qualify, and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Cedar Point will host in-person job fairs at Sawmill Creek Resort, the EHOVE Career Center, and the Cedar Point Recruiting Center throughout the week.

Interested candidates will have the ability to apply, interview, and get hired the same day.

For more details on dates and times of these events, visit Cedar Point’s website.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.