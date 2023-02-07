Consumer experts warn buyers about buy now, pay later loans

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Spending money you don’t have has never been easier.

Buy now, pay later loans (BNPL) have been on the rise in recent years, allowing shoppers to buy something online and then divvy up the cost of the purchase over a few weeks or months. Companies like Apple and Amazon are the latest to join the trend.

Consumer experts warn buyers to beware of the hidden risk.

“It’s a great tool. The problem is it’s overused by far,” said Jim Frego, owner and Partner at Frego & Associates Bankruptcy law office.

The appeal of BNPL programs seems obvious. - get your purchase now with no interest and no fees and pay the loan back over a period of time.

“The creditors want to make it as easy for you as possible because they want you to spend your money,” Frego said.

But those easy purchases can add up fast. Frego said what many buyers don’t realize is they are borrowing from their future self without knowing what financial state they’ll be in when those payments are due.

“You’re borrowing from the person you’re going to be in six months or three years or five years and that accumulates over time,” Frego said. “Most of us are very optimistic about our lives that we’re going to be better a year from now or five years from now than we are right now. But that’s not the case for everybody.”

It’s like layaway but in reverse. A Consumer Reports survey found 28 percent of Americans have paid for clothing, electronics, appliances, or other goods using buy now, pay later loans. That same percentage of people reported having had at least one problem, including being overcharged on a purchase and having difficulties returning products or getting refunds.

Joshua Sawyer, chief lending officer from United Financial, calls the growing trend risky.

“Anybody has a risk of having issues when you got multiple parties involved,” Sawyer said.

He said those risks include difficulty getting your money back when you run into problems with the merchant.

“They’re still going to expect a payment,” Sawyer said. “It could potentially have late fees, late payments, other fees access and cause a whirlwind of phone calls and headaches having to deal with who you bought it from and who you’re having to pay for it, to try to get that ironed out,” Sawyer said.

Frego points to focusing too much on the payment as another downfall.

“The other problem is they look at, what is my payment going to be,” Frego said. “Not what’s my interest rate, not what are the fees, not how long am I going to pay but can I afford the payment on that loan? Whether it’s a car or something else. And they feel if I can afford the payment then it’s all good.”

People have stopped using cash as often to pay for their purchases, which is another thing Frego says attributes to the problem.

“If people had to whip out their wallet and pay cash for something, they would spend an awful lot less,” he said.

If you’ve found yourself overusing these agencies, there are ways to get caught up. The Financial Technology Association, which represents companies including PayPal, Afterpay, Klarna, and Zip, said BNPL companies work with consumers who miss a payment to get back on track.

But experts recommend a few ways to avoid getting to that point.

“Try not to borrow more than you can pay off every month,” Frego said.

“If properly managed, they’re probably fine,” Sawyer said. “Again, having one out there at a time, if you’re not paying any interest and you’re making your payments and you’re disciplined to stick to that, probably fine. It’s the impulse spending and oh I got one, that one’s not quite done, it’s almost done, let me get another one; that’s where you’ll fall into the trap.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.