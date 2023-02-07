First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.

On another note, the warmer weather through the next few days will make any ice dangerous to be on. Be sure to stay safe and stay off the ice!

Today

If you’re located near the Tri-Cities and Flint, you won’t have to worry about any ice as you’ve only had rain with temperatures above-freezing in the middle 30s. We’ve seen those numbers right at freezing in our northern counties leading to the ice. There is a strong south wind this morning with sustained winds near 20 mph, gusts are running from 30 to 35 mph.

Tuesday AM will see wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph. (WNEM)

This will help warm temperatures through the morning which will limit the time window of icy roads in our northern counties. Highs eventually reach up to around 43 degrees this afternoon in the Tri-Cities, 46 in Flint, and right near 40 degrees up north. Only cloudy skies are expected to remain after the rain wraps up mid-morning.

Tuesday will see highs in the lower 40s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clouds will begin to break apart overnight allowing for some sun to start on Wednesday morning. The wind will also slow down through the course of the overnight, speeds will be down to around 5 to 10 mph by daybreak. The wind will be from the southwest. We’ll see lows fall to around 27 degrees tonight.

Tuesday night will see the wind slowing down, and a low in the upper 20s. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Conditions are shaping up to be very nice on Wednesday with a sunnier first half of the day, then increasing high clouds during the afternoon. The wind will be lighter at 5 to 10 mph from the west southwest, and highs will reach up to around 41 degrees. If you have any plans, or even are just looking to take your pet for a walk, it will be a great day to do it!

Wednesday will see highs in the lower 40s. (WNEM)

Another round of rain is expected Thursday along with more temperatures in the 40s. Take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Dat Forecast!

