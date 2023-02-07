Large ice rescue underway on Saginaw Bay

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Coast Guard received a report of up to 30 people on an ice floe in the vicinity of Fish Point on Thomas Road in Tuscola County.

The Coast Guard said in a Facebook post that there are an unknown number of people in the water. The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and the U.S. Coast Guard Station Saginaw, along with local agencies, are responding.

The U.S. Coast Guard said two people were rescued from the water by a Huron County airboat and transported to EMS.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued three people from the water, transported them to EMS, and headed back to the ice floe, according to the Coast Guard.

The agency said a rescue swimmer stayed on the ice floe with an estimated 10 to 15 people.

As of 10:15 p.m. on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit Dolphin helicopter had rescued five more people, and a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City arrived at the scene to support evacuation, the agency said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the U.S. Coast Guard at 313-568-9560.

