Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected

Okemos High School police presence
Okemos High School police presence(WILX)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Meridian Township, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township confirms an “ALL CLEAR” after a lockdown Tuesday morning at Okemos High School at approximately 9:10.

Heavy police response to hoax threat at Okemos High School, lockdown lifted
Heavy police response to hoax threat at Okemos High School, lockdown lifted(Meridian Township)

The school was on lockdown with law enforcement closing off Jolly Rd., near the high school.

Meridian Township administrator Frank Walsh confirmed an all clear was given following a building search.

At approximately 9:35 a.m. students were released to the football parking lot. Okemos High School is releasing students for the day.

Okemos field
Okemos field(WILX)

Jackson High School also reported on social media a “hoax call” led to a lockdown on campus that was cleared.

Waverly School District Superintendent Kelly Blake said “we are hearing reports of similar false 911 calls in other districts this morning as well. Out of an abundance of precaution, our schools will be on a “Shelter-In-Place” until further notice.” The shelter-in-place response at Waverly School District was lifted at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Michigan State Police report “several “swatting” calls that are targeting educational facilities around the state, including K-12 schools in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos. Multiple law enforcement agencies report the following a caller with a heavy accent, caller states a school’s name and gives the address for the school, caller states that they are a teacher in the school, reports that a student has shot another student, the teacher states the shooting occurred in room numbers that are found to not exist in the school. DSEMIIC and the MIOC assess that these are the actions of a coordinated campaign targeting K-12 education facilities in Michigan. At this time, neither the DSEMIIC [Detroit South East Michigan Information and Intelligence Center] or the MIOC [Michigan Intelligence Operations Center] are aware of any specific or credible threats to K-12 educational facilities in Michigan.”

