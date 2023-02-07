Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected

Meridian Township, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township confirms an “ALL CLEAR” after a lockdown Tuesday morning at Okemos High School at approximately 9:10.

Heavy police response to hoax threat at Okemos High School, lockdown lifted (Meridian Township)

The school was on lockdown with law enforcement closing off Jolly Rd., near the high school.

Meridian Township administrator Frank Walsh confirmed an all clear was given following a building search.

At approximately 9:35 a.m. students were released to the football parking lot. Okemos High School is releasing students for the day.

Okemos field (WILX)

Jackson High School also reported on social media a “hoax call” led to a lockdown on campus that was cleared.

Waverly School District Superintendent Kelly Blake said “we are hearing reports of similar false 911 calls in other districts this morning as well. Out of an abundance of precaution, our schools will be on a “Shelter-In-Place” until further notice.” The shelter-in-place response at Waverly School District was lifted at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Michigan State Police report “several “swatting” calls that are targeting educational facilities around the state, including K-12 schools in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos. Multiple law enforcement agencies report the following a caller with a heavy accent, caller states a school’s name and gives the address for the school, caller states that they are a teacher in the school, reports that a student has shot another student, the teacher states the shooting occurred in room numbers that are found to not exist in the school. DSEMIIC and the MIOC assess that these are the actions of a coordinated campaign targeting K-12 education facilities in Michigan. At this time, neither the DSEMIIC [Detroit South East Michigan Information and Intelligence Center] or the MIOC [Michigan Intelligence Operations Center] are aware of any specific or credible threats to K-12 educational facilities in Michigan.”

We are receiving information of numerous false threats against schools across the country including here in the district. Please remember reporting a false threat against schools or businesses is a crime. 1/ pic.twitter.com/KkH6hMQWm2 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 7, 2023

Today, numerous reports of bomb threats & active shooter “swatting” calls to schools throughout the Fifth District, around the state & nationally are being investigated. Yesterday several Walmart stores were involved in false bomb threat reports. (Coldwater and Oakland County)1/4 pic.twitter.com/lblf7IckmF — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) February 7, 2023

I’m closely watching the situation at Okemos High School & am so incredibly relieved that no one has been injured. I’m in touch with officials on the ground & am deeply grateful to the first responders helping to reunite students with their families after a terrible morning. https://t.co/NYOXB69Yun — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 7, 2023

🚨HAPPENING NOW!!!🚨 This morning there have been calls to Okemos High School and Jackson High School about an active shooter which has been found to be a hoax. Reminder that reporting a false threat against schools or business is a crime. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) February 7, 2023

