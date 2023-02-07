Parents react to hoax call about active shooter

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fake call about an active shooter at a local high school caused some real emotional damage for parents.

“Relieved. But pretty shook up,” said parent Tim Novak.

Novak, like a lot of parents at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, is counting his blessings after a call of an active shooter in the building turned out to be a hoax, a prank that no one found funny.

“There are some people pretty freaked out. Rightfully so, it was traumatizing,” Novak said.

School superintendent Cormac Lynn was in his office when he saw police cars with lights and sirens approaching the school. He said knew it wasn’t a drill. He then saw police smash through the entrance door and said the school went into lockdown.

“You heard doors shut. You heard locks go up. You heard barricades being set in place. So I’m thankful and we’re blessed that we had the training for our staff and faculty and they responded appropriately,” Lynn said.

Law enforcement from around the area was on scene for a couple of hours. During that time, parents were waiting to be reunited with their children.

“It was really frightening to hear that something had occurred. But what made me feel a little bit more comfortable is I know how hard the administration at the schools work to try to mitigate something like this and be prepared for it,” one parent said.

“A little shaken obviously, you want to get home and take care of her. Make sure everybody else is ok within the school,” said another parent. “I guess I would like to commend the school administrators obviously and the police that got here, took care of everything.”

These hoax calls known as ‘swatting’ were taking place throughout the state. Swatting is meant to evoke an aggressive response from police. For his part, Lynn said he wants people to know these false statements can do real damage.

“Possibly inflict trauma, emotional trauma on our students, staff, and faculty. So now when they walk into the school building, it’s going to be different. That’s not a joke. That’s not something we take lightly. And we will be supporting our students. We will be providing support for our faculty,” Lynn said.

“I hope that they find out who did it. And I hope they use the law to send repercussions because we can’t have this. This isn’t good for us,” Novak said.

Threats were reported at approximately the same time at several other schools, including high schools in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Okemos.

