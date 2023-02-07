Police responding to threat at Nouvel, other schools across state

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAGINAW Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Police agencies are responding to threats at schools across the state Tuesday morning, including one at Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township.

All of the threats are appearing to be hoaxes, but police are treating them like they are real to keep students safe, Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter said.

TV5 has a crew on its way to Nouvel and will update once we know more.

