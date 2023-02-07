Report examines health care price transparency in local hospitals

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – An advocacy organization conducted a report about health care price transparency in hospitals.

“The greed has run amuck, and if you think of it, it’s criminal to make patients pay with a blank check,” said Cynthia Fisher, the founder and chairperson of PatientRightsAdvocate.org.

A report conducted by PatientRightsAdvocate.org looked at 2,000 of the country’s 6,000 hospitals including the largest 20 hospitals. It that only a quarter of them were in compliance with the law that requires hospitals to disclose on its websites the rates they privately negotiate with insurers.

“We found 25 percent were fully compliant. However, we found nearly 75 percent had files posted, but they had varying degrees of missing information – missing prices, presenting information not in dollars and cents but on difficult-to-parse formulas, unusual naming and coding, or even not showing all of the plans and payers that they accept in their hospitals,” Fisher said.

Fisher said they found only 13 percent of Michigan hospitals are compliant with the law, which is 7 out of 53 hospitals examined for the report.

Several mid-Michigan hospitals made the list, but of the ones who got back to us they say they are compliant.

“These files that are overly complicated, overly big, and missing large swaths of pricing data and missing insurance carrier plans, well then no tech developer and no consumer can find the comparative prices within the same hospital and across hospitals,” Fisher said.

The report acknowledges Henry Ford Health System, University of Michigan, and MyMichigan Health in Midland for getting it right and being transparent, which Fisher said empowers patients and drives down the cost.

“The most important thing they can do is reveal their actual prices because health care price transparency by the hospitals is so transformative because it shifts the power to us the consumers and employers and unions to save,” Fisher said.

This is a bipartisan issue in which lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been involved.

Fisher said their next step is to send the report to hospital CFOs and board members.

Click here to read the full report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.