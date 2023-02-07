Rescue officials warn residents about danger of ice activities

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The U.S. Coast Guard is warning winter enthusiasts about unstable ice conditions after a total of 14 people were rescued from an ice floe in Saginaw Bay on Monday night.

“No ice is safe ice,” said Tom Korthals, the owner of TK and Son Ice Recovery.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of multiple people trapped on an ice floe in the vicinity of Fish Point on Thomas Road in Tuscola County. The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene and all 14 were safely taken to shore in varying conditions, with two being treated for hypothermia.

“7:30 p.m. we got a call from one of our friends that he was stuck out there on the ice floe,” Korthals said.

Korthals said the rescue was all a team effort.

“Tuscola County sheriffs actually pulled two in their boat, we actually got two, and a Coast Guard helicopter took 10,” Korthals said.

The helicopter from Air Station Traverse City conducted an extended search to ensure no one was left on the ice or in the water. Korthals said the group was out fishing after hours when the ice broke and started to drift away from land. Two people fell into the water.

“They waited too long to get off the ice. They should’ve left earlier than dark. They were all pushing their limits and bad things happened,” Korthals said. “When the wind switched to the southeast, it pushed the cracks open and, low and behold, it opened up. When we got there, I’d say it was probably close to three football fields wide.”

He said it took them about two hours to complete the rescue and search. The groups belongings and equipment remain out in Saginaw Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard wants to remind everyone partaking in recreational ice activities to check the weather, wear bright colors, and be aware of when sunset is. Korthal said he agrees.

“Use extreme caution out there. Never go alone,” he said.

The U.S Coast Guard also warns people to always check ice conditions before venturing on or near any bodies of water.

