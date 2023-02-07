Sheriff’s Office: 79-year-old Shiawassee Co. man missing

SHIAWASEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are asking for assistance locating a missing man.

Jerry Dewolf, 79, left the Bancroft area driving a 2010 gold or tan Chrysler Town and Country van, the sheriff’s office said. The van is bearing license plate number 8719L3.

Dewolf suffers from dementia and was believed to be driving to Howell, but has not been heard from for several hours, the sheriff’s office said.

If you locate Dewolf, please call 911 or Shiawassee Central Dispatch at 989-743-9111.

